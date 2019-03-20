Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) Holdings Lifted by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 51.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 10,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 22,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 29,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.98. 199,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,706,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.31. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $39.85 and a one year high of $84.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.82.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.34. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.23%.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $643,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.89.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. The company develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

