Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM) Receives Buy Rating from Maxim Group

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Maxim Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 445.45% from the company’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “Actinium reported 4Q18 and FY18 with a net loss of ($6.4M) and ($23.7M), respectively. The company ended the year with $13.6M in cash on the balance sheet (not including $2.5M warrant exercises). The company also has a $30M ATM in place. Combined, the company should have sufficient runway to get the P3 data for Iomab in 1H20.””

Get Actinium Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer set a $5.00 target price on Actinium Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $6.00 target price on Actinium Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.55.

NYSEAMERICAN ATNM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.55. The stock had a trading volume of 12,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,490. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $0.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 195,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 99,318 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,031,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 198,480 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,575,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 154,403 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,575,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 154,403 shares during the period.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for patients with cancers lacking effective treatment options. Its lead product candidate is Iomab-B that is in Phase III clinical studies for myeloablation and conditioning of the bone marrow prior to a bone marrow transplant for patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) age 55 and older.

Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.