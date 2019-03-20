Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50,844 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.18% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $3,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 221.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,081 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000.

Shares of AKR opened at $26.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Acadia Realty Trust has a one year low of $22.27 and a one year high of $29.82. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.73.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.27). Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $69.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 82.96%.

Several analysts recently commented on AKR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. ValuEngine cut Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Acadia Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, EVP Christopher Conlon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $139,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 2,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $61,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,096 shares of company stock valued at $481,982. 2.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

