ABB’s (ABB) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of ABB (NYSE:ABB) in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ABB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ABB from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $20.36 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a hold rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. HSBC upgraded shares of ABB from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.84.

Get ABB alerts:

Shares of ABB opened at $19.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ABB has a 52 week low of $18.05 and a 52 week high of $24.72. The company has a market capitalization of $41.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.07.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.10). ABB had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. ABB’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that ABB will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABB. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ABB during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,258,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of ABB by 296.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,230,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,081,000 after buying an additional 920,247 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of ABB by 2,682.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 773,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,284,000 after buying an additional 745,943 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of ABB by 3,382.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 626,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,812,000 after buying an additional 608,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in ABB by 14,142.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 591,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,967,000 after purchasing an additional 586,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, robotics and motion, industrial automation, and power grid products worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides modular substation packages, distribution automation products, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.