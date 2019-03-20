Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Holdings Trimmed by Front Barnett Associates LLC

Front Barnett Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,612 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alerus Financial NA purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,593,000. Woodstock Corp grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 121,248 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,770,000 after buying an additional 7,235 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 40,896 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after buying an additional 15,890 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 74,547 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after buying an additional 34,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank Trust grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 20,068 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. 74.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.10 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, December 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.18.

In related news, insider Roger Bird sold 9,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total value of $726,403.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,759,016.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Jared Watkin sold 1,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $108,498.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,922,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 198,669 shares of company stock valued at $14,085,330 in the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ABT opened at $79.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.13. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $56.81 and a 1-year high of $80.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 7.74%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

