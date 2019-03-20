94,419 Shares in E*TRADE Financial Corp (ETFC) Purchased by Cipher Capital LP

Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 94,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,143,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETFC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 1,689.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,499,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,415,639 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 751.2% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other E*TRADE Financial news, EVP Michael John Curcio sold 21,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.36, for a total transaction of $1,038,510.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 213,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,130,114.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Chersi acquired 2,200 shares of E*TRADE Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.24 per share, for a total transaction of $101,728.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,418.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ETFC opened at $49.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.15. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a one year low of $40.41 and a one year high of $66.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $735.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.69 million. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 36.62%. E*TRADE Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts forecast that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ETFC shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on E*TRADE Financial in a research report on Friday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of E*TRADE Financial in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $62.00 price objective on E*TRADE Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised E*TRADE Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.33.

E*TRADE Financial Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

