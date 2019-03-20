83,464 Shares in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) Acquired by Sontag Advisory LLC

Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 83,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,101,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 0.9% of Sontag Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 193.0% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000.

NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,707. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $106.42 and a 52-week high of $110.27.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2467 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from iShares National Muni Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

