748,600 Shares in Zscaler Inc (ZS) Acquired by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 748,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,651,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. BBT Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zscaler by 1,033.3% in the 3rd quarter. BBT Capital Management LLC now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,933,000 after purchasing an additional 155,000 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in Zscaler by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 155,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,087,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Zscaler by 5,565.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,176,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth about $4,003,000. 29.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zscaler alerts:

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $6,536,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total value of $67,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 594,593 shares of company stock worth $31,619,558. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ZS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Zscaler from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Friday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on Zscaler from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Guggenheim started coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Monday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America set a $53.00 target price on Zscaler and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.53.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $67.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion and a PE ratio of -219.06. Zscaler Inc has a 52 week low of $24.76 and a 52 week high of $68.85.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/20/748600-shares-in-zscaler-inc-zs-acquired-by-1832-asset-management-l-p.html.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Recommended Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.