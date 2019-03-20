$64.83 Million in Sales Expected for Nanometrics Incorporated (NANO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) to announce sales of $64.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Nanometrics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $65.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $64.00 million. Nanometrics posted sales of $82.31 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nanometrics will report full-year sales of $280.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $272.80 million to $288.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $310.25 million, with estimates ranging from $300.50 million to $320.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nanometrics.

Nanometrics (NASDAQ:NANO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.65 million. Nanometrics had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 17.76%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share.

NANO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Nanometrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Nanometrics in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nanometrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Nanometrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

NANO stock opened at $30.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $744.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.68. Nanometrics has a twelve month low of $24.74 and a twelve month high of $48.26.

In related news, Director Timothy J. Stultz sold 17,667 shares of Nanometrics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $532,306.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 253,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,157.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy J. Stultz sold 30,000 shares of Nanometrics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total value of $860,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 243,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,975,205.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,408,827. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NANO. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Nanometrics by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 26,234 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Nanometrics by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 185,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Nanometrics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,246,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Nanometrics in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,029,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Nanometrics by 550.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 82,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 70,053 shares in the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nanometrics Company Profile

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices worldwide. It offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements.

