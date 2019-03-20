609,631 Shares in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ) Purchased by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 609,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $30,902,000. iShares MSCI Japan ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.21% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,507,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $6,817,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 5,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 14,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 8,335 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $54.36 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $48.99 and a one year high of $61.65.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

