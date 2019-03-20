56,255 Shares in Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. (TGP) Acquired by Sontag Advisory LLC

Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TGP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 56,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000. Sontag Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Teekay Lng Partners at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGP. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Teekay Lng Partners by 21.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 193,278 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after buying an additional 33,799 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay Lng Partners during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay Lng Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $1,515,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teekay Lng Partners by 69.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 352,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,887,000 after purchasing an additional 144,200 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Teekay Lng Partners by 3.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,351,479 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $55,970,000 after purchasing an additional 97,786 shares during the period. 31.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Teekay Lng Partners stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $14.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 894 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,258. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.57. Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $10.74 and a 52-week high of $19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Teekay Lng Partners had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $143.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.17 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teekay Lng Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Teekay Lng Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Teekay Lng Partners in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. TheStreet raised Teekay Lng Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Teekay Lng Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Teekay Lng Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and crude oil worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Liquefied Gas and Conventional Tanker. It transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

