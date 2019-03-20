43,527 Shares in ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF (STIP) Acquired by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF (BMV:STIP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 43,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,267,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF in the second quarter worth $10,465,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF by 25.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 302,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,876,000 after acquiring an additional 39,217 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF in the third quarter worth $769,000. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF in the third quarter worth $258,000.

BMV:STIP opened at $99.38 on Wednesday. ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF has a 52 week low of $1,750.00 and a 52 week high of $2,005.20.

