404,100 Shares in Enable Midstream Partners LP (ENBL) Acquired by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 404,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,467,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned approximately 0.09% of Enable Midstream Partners as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Enable Midstream Partners by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Enable Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $180,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Enable Midstream Partners by 101.1% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 15,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,589 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enable Midstream Partners by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,210 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Enable Midstream Partners by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,947 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. 19.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enable Midstream Partners stock opened at $14.62 on Wednesday. Enable Midstream Partners LP has a one year low of $12.31 and a one year high of $19.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.40.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. Enable Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $950.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Enable Midstream Partners LP will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 19th were issued a $0.318 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 15th. Enable Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 114.41%.

In other news, insider Thomas L. Levescy sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $592,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,911.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Enable Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Enable Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Enable Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

About Enable Midstream Partners

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

