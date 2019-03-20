3D Systems Co. (DDD) Holdings Lifted by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 45.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,080,102 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 964,795 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $31,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. 69.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DDD opened at $11.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.61. 3D Systems Co. has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $21.78.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on 3D Systems to $8.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies raised 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3D Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.14.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

