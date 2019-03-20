327,000 Shares in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (APLS) Purchased by Orbimed Advisors LLC

Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 327,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,313,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 91.8% during the third quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 212,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after buying an additional 101,667 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 41.5% in the third quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 184,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 49,230 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $477,000. 47.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment purchased 441,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $7,499,992.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

APLS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $53.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

APLS stock opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 11.89 and a quick ratio of 11.89. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $32.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 0.37.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutic compounds for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 to treat geographic atrophy, wet age-related macular degeneration, paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, autoimmune hemolytic anemia, and nephrology.

