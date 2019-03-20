$3.60 Billion in Sales Expected for Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) will report $3.60 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kinder Morgan’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.74 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.50 billion. Kinder Morgan posted sales of $3.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will report full year sales of $15.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.21 billion to $15.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $15.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.50 billion to $16.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kinder Morgan.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KMI. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. TheStreet upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Wolfe Research cut Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.87.

In related news, insider Richard D. Kinder acquired 50,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.92 per share, with a total value of $896,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,262,353 shares in the company, valued at $4,215,901,365.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 54,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $1,061,983.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,826.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,521,612 shares of company stock valued at $47,637,339. 14.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 153,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 15,724 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 142,412 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 17,574 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.6% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 36,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 4,077 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.2% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,388,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,343,000 after acquiring an additional 95,410 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth $426,000. 63.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KMI opened at $20.05 on Wednesday. Kinder Morgan has a fifty-two week low of $14.62 and a fifty-two week high of $20.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $44.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.96.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

