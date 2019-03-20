29,972 Shares in Signature Bank (SBNY) Acquired by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,972 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,081,000. Paloma Partners Management Co owned 0.05% of Signature Bank at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in Signature Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Signature Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Signature Bank by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Signature Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Signature Bank by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SBNY shares. TheStreet raised Signature Bank from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Raymond James set a $135.00 price objective on Signature Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Signature Bank to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $131.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $98.54 and a 12-month high of $155.11.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The bank reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $340.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.47 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 29.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

