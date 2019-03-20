2,580 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR) Acquired by Pensionmark Financial Group LLC

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000.
Shares of VBR opened at $130.09 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $107.57 and a 52 week high of $143.52.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
