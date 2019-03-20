$253.25 Million in Sales Expected for TETRA Technologies, Inc. (TTI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) will announce sales of $253.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for TETRA Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $245.50 million and the highest is $258.80 million. TETRA Technologies reported sales of $199.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that TETRA Technologies will report full year sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TETRA Technologies.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. TETRA Technologies had a negative net margin of 6.44% and a negative return on equity of 2.20%.

TTI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of TETRA Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of TETRA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TETRA Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.10.

Shares of TTI opened at $2.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $326.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 70.34 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.28. TETRA Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $5.11.

In related news, CEO Stuart M. Brightman purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.41 per share, with a total value of $141,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,258,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,774,009.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 412,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 7,061 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 193,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 11,278 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 7.2% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 266,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 17,997 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

