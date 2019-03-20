24,890 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (GLD) Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 24,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

GLD stock opened at $123.38 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $111.06 and a 52 week high of $129.47.

WARNING: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/20/24890-shares-in-spdr-gold-shares-gld-acquired-by-new-york-state-common-retirement-fund.html.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.