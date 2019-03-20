2,291,620 Shares in Ctrip.Com International Ltd (CTRP) Purchased by RWC Asset Advisors US LLC

RWC Asset Advisors US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ctrip.Com International Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,291,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,012,000. Ctrip.Com International makes up 16.7% of RWC Asset Advisors US LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC owned 0.42% of Ctrip.Com International as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ctrip.Com International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Ctrip.Com International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ctrip.Com International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Trilogy Global Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Global Advisors LP now owns 1,429,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 555,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ctrip.Com International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 65.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CTRP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ctrip.Com International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ctrip.Com International in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ctrip.Com International from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ctrip.Com International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ctrip.Com International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.41.

Shares of CTRP stock opened at $41.52 on Wednesday. Ctrip.Com International Ltd has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $51.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 44.17, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Ctrip.Com International Company Profile

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection and real-time flight status.

