21,945 Shares in Esterline Technologies Co. (ESL) Acquired by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Esterline Technologies Co. (NYSE:ESL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,945 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,665,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Esterline Technologies by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 888 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Esterline Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 34,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Esterline Technologies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Esterline Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,746 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Esterline Technologies by 13.3% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Esterline Technologies stock opened at $122.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.40. Esterline Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $69.05 and a 12 month high of $122.50.

Esterline Technologies (NYSE:ESL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The aerospace company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $484.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.00 million. Esterline Technologies had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 6.78%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Esterline Technologies Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Esterline Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised Esterline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $123.00 price objective on Esterline Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Esterline Technologies from $85.00 to $122.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays upgraded Esterline Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $120.91 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.32.

Esterline Technologies Profile

Esterline Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of aircraft parts and components, automated drilling products and machine tool systems. It operates through the following segments: Avionics & Controls; Sensors & Systems; and Advanced Materials. The Avionics & Controls segment includes avionics systems, control systems, interface technologies and communication systems capabilities.

