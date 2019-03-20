$201.60 Million in Sales Expected for Basic Energy Services Inc (BAS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Basic Energy Services Inc (NYSE:BAS) will post $201.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Basic Energy Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $204.20 million and the lowest is $199.00 million. Basic Energy Services posted sales of $234.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Basic Energy Services will report full year sales of $963.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $945.00 million to $981.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Basic Energy Services.

Get Basic Energy Services alerts:

BAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Basic Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Basic Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Basic Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Shares of Basic Energy Services stock opened at $4.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.73. Basic Energy Services has a 52 week low of $3.58 and a 52 week high of $17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.60.

In other news, VP Brett J. Taylor sold 15,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.73, for a total transaction of $74,313.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,737 shares in the company, valued at $74,436.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAS. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Basic Energy Services by 2,249.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 9,536 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Basic Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Basic Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Basic Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Basic Energy Services by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 8,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

About Basic Energy Services

Basic Energy Services, Inc provides well site services to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies in the United States. Its Completion and Remedial Services segment offers pumping services, such as cementing, acidizing, fracturing, nitrogen, and pressure testing; rental and fishing tools; coiled tubing; snubbing services; thru-tubing; cased-hole wireline services; and underbalanced drilling in low pressure and fluid sensitive reservoirs.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Basic Energy Services (BAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Basic Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basic Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.