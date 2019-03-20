18,501 Shares in Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) Acquired by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 172.4% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

CAH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.90.

Cardinal Health stock opened at $50.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Cardinal Health Inc has a 1 year low of $42.17 and a 1 year high of $70.32.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $37.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.09 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 24.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.4763 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 38.20%.

WARNING: This article was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/20/18501-shares-in-cardinal-health-inc-cah-acquired-by-morningstar-investment-services-llc.html.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

Featured Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.