1832 Asset Management L.P. Trims Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (CRM)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 57.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 194,118 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $19,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 291 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM opened at $163.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.52 billion, a PE ratio of 113.06, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.40. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $111.34 and a 52 week high of $166.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The CRM provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Wedbush raised their target price on salesforce.com from $160.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 2nd. TheStreet upgraded salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $178.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.82.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.02, for a total transaction of $805,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Craig Conway sold 200 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.07, for a total value of $29,214.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,343,551.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 398,841 shares of company stock valued at $60,124,899. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

