1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $16.22 Million Position in Ares Management Corp (ARES)

1832 Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 912,173 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 64,527 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $16,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARES. Ffcm LLC grew its holdings in Ares Management by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Ares Management by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,952 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Ares Management by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ares Management by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 17,772 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Ares Management by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 59.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ares Management alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded Ares Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ares Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.83.

Shares of NYSE:ARES opened at $23.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Ares Management Corp has a 1 year low of $16.18 and a 1 year high of $24.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.61.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The asset manager reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $247.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.59 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 5.95%. Ares Management’s quarterly revenue was down 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Management Corp will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.14%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $16.22 Million Position in Ares Management Corp (ARES)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/20/1832-asset-management-l-p-has-16-22-million-position-in-ares-management-corp-ares.html.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.