1832 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 134,263 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)

1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 1,243.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 134,263 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $12,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,649,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $579,177,000 after purchasing an additional 186,039 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,746,054 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $486,518,000 after purchasing an additional 414,462 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 506,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,893,000 after purchasing an additional 78,894 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 706.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,101 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $86.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.10. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 1 year low of $77.52 and a 1 year high of $119.39.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $8.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 42.30%. As a group, research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 35.49%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Dougherty & Co cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

