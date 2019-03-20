15,259 Shares in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (EWT) Purchased by Two Sigma Securities LLC

Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 636,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,125,000 after purchasing an additional 48,891 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,628,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 949,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,027,000 after acquiring an additional 66,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter.

EWT stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.18. 83,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,576,172. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a twelve month low of $30.22 and a twelve month high of $38.88.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Company Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

