11,700 Shares in Cheesecake Factory Inc (CAKE) Purchased by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 109.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 127.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CAKE. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down from $56.00) on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. BidaskClub lowered Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.09.

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,964. Cheesecake Factory Inc has a one year low of $41.63 and a one year high of $60.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.34.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $585.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Cheesecake Factory’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cheesecake Factory Inc will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.32%.

In related news, Chairman David Overton sold 159,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total transaction of $7,587,316.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheryl Slomann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $46,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants in the United States. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of November 20, 2018, it operated 217 company-owned restaurants, including 201 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory brand; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Cafe brand; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen brand, as well as 21 The Cheesecake Factory branded restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

