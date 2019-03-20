1,153,351 Shares in NutriSystem Inc. (NTRI) Purchased by Alpine Associates Management Inc.

Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NutriSystem Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRI) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,153,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,609,000. NutriSystem comprises 2.0% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NutriSystem by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of NutriSystem by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY increased its position in shares of NutriSystem by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY now owns 159,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,988,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of NutriSystem by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of NutriSystem during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000.

NASDAQ NTRI opened at $42.89 on Wednesday. NutriSystem Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.06 and a 52-week high of $45.25. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.48.

NutriSystem (NASDAQ:NTRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. NutriSystem had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 46.60%. The firm had revenue of $129.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that NutriSystem Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

NTRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NutriSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of NutriSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Barrington Research lowered shares of NutriSystem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NutriSystem from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of NutriSystem in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NutriSystem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.71.

NutriSystem Profile

Nutrisystem, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides weight management products and services for women and men in the United States. The company offers weight loss programs that consist primarily of a pre-packaged food program, digital tools, and counseling. It also provides Nutrisystem Lean13 program, which provides weight loss, and support and counseling services; the South Beach Diet, a weight-loss program; and Nutrisystem 5-day kit, a D' kit that offers individuals with or at risk of type 2 diabetes.

