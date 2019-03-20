100,422 Shares in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) Purchased by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 100,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,443,000.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.
NASDAQ ACWI opened at $72.20 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $61.01 and a 52 week high of $74.95.
