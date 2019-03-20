10,000 Shares in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (PKBK) Purchased by RBF Capital LLC

RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000. RBF Capital LLC owned 0.10% of Parke Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 76,443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Parke Bancorp by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Parke Bancorp by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Parke Bancorp by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 33,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Parke Bancorp by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Parke Bancorp alerts:

In other news, Director Daniel J. Dalton sold 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $41,535.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 155,847 shares in the company, valued at $3,039,016.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arret F. Dobson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $103,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,130 shares of company stock worth $203,535 over the last 90 days. 23.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PKBK opened at $21.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.71 and a twelve month high of $24.80. The stock has a market cap of $231.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.42.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The company had revenue of $14.01 million for the quarter.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/20/10000-shares-in-parke-bancorp-inc-pkbk-purchased-by-rbf-capital-llc.html.

Parke Bancorp Profile

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Parke Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parke Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.