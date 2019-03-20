$1.74 Billion in Sales Expected for American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (AXL) This Quarter

Analysts predict that American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) will announce sales of $1.74 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for American Axle & Manufact.’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.74 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.73 billion. American Axle & Manufact. reported sales of $1.86 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Axle & Manufact. will report full year sales of $7.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.20 billion to $7.39 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $7.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.02 billion to $7.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for American Axle & Manufact..

Get American Axle & Manufact. alerts:

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. American Axle & Manufact. had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 22.35%. American Axle & Manufact.’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AXL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufact. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

Shares of NYSE:AXL opened at $14.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. American Axle & Manufact. has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $19.34.

In other news, insider Tolga I. Oal sold 14,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.47, for a total value of $215,255.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,812.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alberto L. Satine sold 15,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $251,802.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,886,194 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,349,000 after purchasing an additional 83,784 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 189,833 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 30,887 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 176.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,822 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 15,835 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 64,255 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 8,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 224,811 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 26,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

About American Axle & Manufact.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, driveshafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Further Reading: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Axle & Manufact. (AXL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufact. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufact. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.