$1.31 Billion in Sales Expected for Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (FBHS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) will announce $1.31 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.34 billion and the lowest is $1.30 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security reported sales of $1.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will report full year sales of $5.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.77 billion to $5.86 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.01 billion to $6.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fortune Brands Home & Security.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.08). Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion.

FBHS has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.27.

Shares of FBHS traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,486. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 1-year low of $35.27 and a 1-year high of $61.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, VP Danny Luburic sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $93,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 196.5% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 117.8% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in four segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Doors, and Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

