$1.30 Billion in Sales Expected for Fastenal (FAST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) will report $1.30 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Fastenal’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.28 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.31 billion. Fastenal reported sales of $1.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fastenal will report full year sales of $5.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.33 billion to $5.53 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.64 billion to $6.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fastenal.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 17th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.48% and a net margin of 15.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

FAST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Longbow Research upgraded Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded Fastenal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.70.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $62.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $47.37 and a fifty-two week high of $63.72. The company has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 30th. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 65.40%.

In other news, insider Leland J. Hein sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total transaction of $1,420,425.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,907.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Lewis Soderberg sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $472,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $472,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,083 shares of company stock worth $5,458,662 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Fastenal by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in Fastenal by 3,163.2% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

