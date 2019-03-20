0xcert Price Reaches $0.0029 on Exchanges (ZXC)

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. During the last week, 0xcert has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. 0xcert has a total market capitalization of $971,218.00 and approximately $113,595.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0xcert token can currently be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, Bilaxy, Hotbit and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $712.61 or 0.17473844 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00066411 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00001336 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

0xcert Token Profile

0xcert is a token. Its launch date was July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 331,141,325 tokens. 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0xcert’s official message board is medium.com/0xcert . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xcert’s official website is 0xcert.org

Buying and Selling 0xcert

0xcert can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX, BitForex and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xcert should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0xcert using one of the exchanges listed above.

