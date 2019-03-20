$0.72 Earnings Per Share Expected for Prologis Inc (PLD) This Quarter

Analysts expect Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) to report earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Prologis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.73. Prologis reported earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prologis will report full year earnings of $3.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.19. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $3.48. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Prologis.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 58.81%. The company had revenue of $679.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

PLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $65.00 price objective on Prologis and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank upgraded Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.77.

In other news, insider Edward S. Nekritz sold 32,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $2,220,331.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,227,914.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip L. Hawkins sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,511 shares in the company, valued at $3,035,650.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,067 shares of company stock worth $7,741,929 over the last three months. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Prologis by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Prologis by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 7,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLD stock opened at $70.43 on Friday. Prologis has a 1-year low of $55.21 and a 1-year high of $72.82. The company has a market capitalization of $44.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 69.97%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

