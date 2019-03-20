-$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for ImmunoGen, Inc. (IMGN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) to report ($0.31) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.41). ImmunoGen posted earnings of ($0.30) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full year earnings of ($1.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to ($0.56). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.73) to ($0.67). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ImmunoGen.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $13.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 311.94% and a negative return on equity of 599.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. HC Wainwright set a $18.00 price target on shares of ImmunoGen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $14.00 target price on shares of ImmunoGen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of ImmunoGen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.68 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.28.

In other ImmunoGen news, VP Thomas Ryll sold 11,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $64,372.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 87,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,230.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark J. Enyedy sold 51,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $285,992.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,709,100.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,603 shares of company stock valued at $366,374. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Birchview Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IMGN traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.46. 3,552,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,972,380. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.30. ImmunoGen has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $13.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, as well as coltuximab ravtansine, a CD19-targeting ADC, which is in Phase II trial for DLBCL.

