-$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Uxin Ltd (UXIN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Uxin Ltd (NASDAQ:UXIN) to report earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Uxin’s earnings. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Uxin will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.28). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Uxin.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UXIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uxin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Uxin from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Uxin in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.70 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Uxin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.10 to $9.30 in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Uxin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Uxin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

NASDAQ UXIN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.63. The company had a trading volume of 6,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,603,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Uxin has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $10.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a PE ratio of -1.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Uxin by 5.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,488,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,899,000 after purchasing an additional 128,187 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Uxin in the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Uxin in the third quarter valued at about $1,687,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Uxin in the third quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Uxin in the third quarter valued at about $3,130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.53% of the company’s stock.

Uxin

Uxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an used car e-commerce platform in China. It operates Uxin Used Car, an application that provides consumers with customized car recommendation, financing, title transfer, delivery, insurance referral, warranty and other related services; and Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.

