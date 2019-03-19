Zynga Inc (ZNGA) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,102 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Zynga were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZNGA. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zynga by 1,171.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 7,813 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Hotaling Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Zynga by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signition LP bought a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. 82.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zynga alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on ZNGA shares. ValuEngine raised Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. BidaskClub raised Zynga from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 8th. Macquarie raised Zynga from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Zynga from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays set a $4.00 target price on Zynga and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zynga presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.98.

Shares of ZNGA opened at $5.35 on Tuesday. Zynga Inc has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $5.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 267.50, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.41.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Zynga had a return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $248.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Zynga Inc will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey Buckley sold 100,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,808 shares in the company, valued at $147,232. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 41,500 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total value of $178,035.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 512,318 shares in the company, valued at $2,197,844.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 310,194 shares of company stock valued at $1,334,598 in the last ninety days. 11.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WARNING: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/19/zynga-inc-znga-shares-sold-by-comerica-bank.html.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

Recommended Story: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.