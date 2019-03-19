Zynex Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) CEO Thomas Sandgaard sold 51,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $233,444.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

OTCMKTS:ZYXI opened at $4.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.53 million, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.05. Zynex Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $5.90.

Get Zynex alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered Zynex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zynex in a report on Friday, February 22nd.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Zynex Inc. (ZYXI) CEO Thomas Sandgaard Sells 51,992 Shares of Stock” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/19/zynex-inc-zyxi-ceo-thomas-sandgaard-sells-51992-shares-of-stock.html.

Zynex, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. Its products include NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; and InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence.

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.