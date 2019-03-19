Zynex Inc. (ZYXI) CEO Thomas Sandgaard Sells 51,992 Shares of Stock

Zynex Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) CEO Thomas Sandgaard sold 51,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $233,444.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
OTCMKTS:ZYXI opened at $4.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.53 million, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.05. Zynex Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $5.90.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered Zynex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zynex in a report on Friday, February 22nd.
Zynex, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. Its products include NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; and InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence.
