Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 3,010,653 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 192% from the previous session’s volume of 1,032,309 shares.The stock last traded at $5.57 and had previously closed at $4.84.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZYNE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

The company has a market capitalization of $101.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 4.93.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 651,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 125,327 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 651,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after buying an additional 125,327 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $157,000. 12.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid treatments for rare or near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. Its product candidates include ZYN002, which completed Phase II clinical trial for pediatric and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome, pediatric and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies, and adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures; and ZYN001 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat Tourette syndrome.

