Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) to report ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Zumiez’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.05). Zumiez reported earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, June 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Zumiez will report full-year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.93. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $2.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Zumiez.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Zumiez had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $304.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ZUMZ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. B. Riley set a $28.00 target price on shares of Zumiez and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 9th. Pivotal Research lowered shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Zumiez from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Zumiez presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.14.

Shares of ZUMZ stock traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $24.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 672,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,289. Zumiez has a 1 year low of $17.57 and a 1 year high of $32.70. The firm has a market cap of $612.74 million, a PE ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZUMZ. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zumiez during the third quarter worth $14,910,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Zumiez by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 769,112 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $14,744,000 after buying an additional 294,548 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Zumiez by 185.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 397,856 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $10,484,000 after buying an additional 258,363 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Zumiez by 53.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 714,400 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $18,824,000 after buying an additional 248,500 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zumiez by 100.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 471,511 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $12,425,000 after buying an additional 236,007 shares during the period. 79.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

