Zillow Group Inc (Z) Receives $43.98 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.98.

Several research firms have weighed in on Z. Standpoint Research began coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Monday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Craig Hallum upgraded Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 29th. ValuEngine lowered Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.85 target price on the stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

In other news, insider Greg M. Schwartz sold 5,400 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $169,776.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,800 shares in the company, valued at $56,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory B. Maffei sold 6,667 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.87, for a total value of $279,147.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 308,178 shares in the company, valued at $12,903,412.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,890 shares of company stock worth $1,963,326 over the last quarter. 58.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Zillow Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,283,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,332,000 after buying an additional 908,527 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Zillow Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,614,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,438,000 after buying an additional 386,768 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Zillow Group by 253.8% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,661,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,054,000 after buying an additional 1,909,311 shares in the last quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 2,073,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,490,000 after buying an additional 499,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,869,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Z opened at $37.82 on Friday. Zillow Group has a 1 year low of $26.38 and a 1 year high of $65.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 6.58 and a quick ratio of 6.02.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $365.34 million for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.