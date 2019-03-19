Zeusshield (ZSC) Market Cap Reaches $1.52 Million

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 19th. One Zeusshield token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, HitBTC and LBank. Over the last week, Zeusshield has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. Zeusshield has a total market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $16,099.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007842 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00393303 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025077 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.65 or 0.01644867 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00228130 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004808 BTC.

Zeusshield Token Profile

Zeusshield’s genesis date was September 19th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,153,170,765 tokens. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zeusshield’s official website is zsc.io

Zeusshield Token Trading

Zeusshield can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, LBank and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeusshield should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeusshield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

