Zacks: Propetro Holding Corp (PUMP) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Propetro Holding Corp (NYSE:PUMP) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the fourteen brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating. Propetro’s rating score has improved by 30.1% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $26.41 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.57 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Propetro an industry rank of 157 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Propetro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Propetro from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Propetro in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Propetro in a research note on Sunday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Propetro in a research note on Thursday, February 28th.

Shares of NYSE:PUMP opened at $21.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Propetro has a 12-month low of $11.27 and a 12-month high of $21.69.

Propetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, surface air drilling, and drilling services.

