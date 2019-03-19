Zacks: Pareteum Corp (TEUM) Given $5.70 Average Price Target by Analysts

Shares of Pareteum Corp (NASDAQ:TEUM) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.20 (Strong Buy) from the five analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and four have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. Pareteum’s rating score has improved by 4% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price target of $5.70 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Pareteum an industry rank of 60 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Pareteum alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TEUM. ValuEngine raised Pareteum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Maxim Group began coverage on Pareteum in a research note on Friday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Pareteum in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEUM traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.40. The stock had a trading volume of 403,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,839,055. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.81 million, a PE ratio of 59.44 and a beta of 1.13. Pareteum has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $5.76.

About Pareteum

Pareteum Corporation operates a communications cloud services platform in Europe and internationally. Its platform provides mobility, messaging, and security services and applications, with a single-sign-on, application program interface (API), and software development suite. The company's platform hosts integrated IT/back office and core network functionality for mobile network operators, as well as for enterprises to implement and leverage mobile communications solutions on a SaaS, PaaS, or IaaS basis.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pareteum (TEUM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pareteum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pareteum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.