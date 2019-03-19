Zacks Investment Research Upgrades National Health Investors (NHI) to Hold

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “National Health Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which invests in income producing health care properties primarily in the long-term care industry. The company provides current income for distribution to stockholders through investments in health care related facilities, including long-term care facilities, acute care hospitals, medical office buildings, retirement centers and assisted living facilities. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on National Health Investors to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets downgraded National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. KeyCorp set a $65.00 target price on National Health Investors and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.14.

NYSE NHI opened at $78.02 on Tuesday. National Health Investors has a 52 week low of $65.10 and a 52 week high of $84.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 17.92 and a current ratio of 17.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.51.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.16 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 52.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that National Health Investors will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 1,181 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total value of $92,165.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eii Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 20,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 11,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 70.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

