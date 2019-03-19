Zacks Investment Research Lowers ReNeuron Group (RNUGF) to Sell

ReNeuron Group (OTCMKTS:RNUGF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “ReNeuron Group plc is involved in the development of cell-based therapies. Its therapeutic candidate is CTX stem cell therapy for the treatment of patients left disabled by the effects of a stroke which are in clinical development phase. ReNeuron Group plc is headquartered in Pencoed, the United Kingdom. “

Get ReNeuron Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:RNUGF opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. ReNeuron Group has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $1.35. The stock has a market cap of $32.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.00 and a beta of -78.05.

There is no company description available for ReNeuron Group PLC.

Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ReNeuron Group (RNUGF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ReNeuron Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReNeuron Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.