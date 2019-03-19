Zacks Investment Research Lowers Coupa Software (COUP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Coupa Software Inc. provides cloud-based spend management platform which connects organizations with suppliers. Coupa Software Inc. is based in SAN MATEO, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on COUP. JMP Securities restated a hold rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Coupa Software from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Coupa Software to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Sunday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Coupa Software from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Shares of COUP stock opened at $93.24 on Friday. Coupa Software has a 12 month low of $43.89 and a 12 month high of $99.64. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of -139.16 and a beta of 1.87.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $74.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.07 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a negative net margin of 21.33%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Coupa Software news, insider Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total transaction of $74,702.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 521 shares in the company, valued at $49,833.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 5,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total value of $328,909.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,434,600.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,906 shares of company stock valued at $18,146,577 over the last 90 days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Coupa Software by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Coupa Software by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based spend management platform. The company's platform connects organization with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, and expense management modules that form its transactional engine and capture a company's spend; and offers supporting modules, including sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and inventory management.

